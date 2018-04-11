The sixth annual Cardiac Car Show kicked off in Warner Robins Saturday morning at the Home Depot on Russell Parkway.

The show is held by the Chippin' Away at Heart Disease Foundation.

Cars from Fords to Chevy's were out on display for people to see.

Cynthia Malone is the co-founder of the organization and says this show commemorates the day of her heart transplant. She says the show offers more than just cars.

"We give tips in regards to preventing heart disease, which is the number one killer in America," Malone said. "The public service announcements are given so people can get tips that [they] can implement to do now, to make better and healthier lifestyle choices."

The Cardiac Car Show is always held on the first Saturday in November, and Malone says she already looking forward to next year.

© 2018 WMAZ