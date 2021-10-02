6th annual 'Night to Shine' prom for special needs community set for Friday

The 6th Annual prom for special needs individuals will take place virtually

FORSYTH, Ga. — New Providence Baptist Church in Forsyth will host its 6th Annual Night to Shine event on Friday.

Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is a prom for people with special needs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's prom will be held virtually. Instead of getting on the dancefloor, volunteers will deliver goodie bags to individual houses and group facilities.

Event Coordinator Ashley Blann discussed the importance of celebrating those with special needs.

"Those individuals are not ministered to a lot," Blann said. "They're are not served a lot. They're kind of a forgotten population in a lot of ways, so we're really trying to breakdown those barriers and let them know that people in the community really love them, and love their families, and love their caretakers, and are thinking about them and looking out for them."