Off to the races: 6th Annual Ocmulgee Duck Dash

This year's event was bigger than ever because participants had two ways to win.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, people got to have a quack-tastic time at the 6th Annual Ocmulgee Duck Dash.

The event was presented by Cox and hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters Heart of Georgia.

Before the races people could adopt One Lucky Duck for $10. adopt a Quack Pack or 6 ducks for $50, adopt a Quackers Dozen or 14 ducks for $100 or adopt a Flock of Ducks or 30 ducks for $250.

Ducks raced at both Amerson River Park in Macon and Rigby's Water World in Warner Robins.

During the race, the first three ducks to cross the finish line in a prize and one lucky duck won $1,000.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Heart of Georgia has been putting on this race since 2016 and all the funds to support mentoring programs that serve kids throughout Central Georgia.