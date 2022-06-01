Bibb deputies say 7 kids, teens charged after stolen car crashed into fire station

The seven children involved range in age from 11 to 15-years-old.

MACON, Ga. — Seven children are facing charges after an SUV was stolen from a driveway on New Year’s Day and crashed into a Macon-Bibb County fire station.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the SUV was reported stolen from the 2100-block of Dalton Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The caller told police he left his GMC Terrain running in the driveway while he was at the door of his home when a male teenager jumped into the car with other kids and drove off.

The sheriff’s office says the Terrain was seen around 3 a.m. Sunday at the McDonald’s on Rocky Creek Road. Deputies turned on their lights and the driver of the car sped off, leading to a chase until it was too dangerous to continue.

The driver went down Rocky Creek Road, lost control, and crashed into the side of the fire station on Bloomfield and Rocky Creek.

All seven people inside the SUV were taken to The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance. The sheriff’s office says the seven were all male and ranged in age from 11 to 15-years-old.

One of the seven was discharged from The Medical Center while the other six were taken to a hospital in Atlanta. Of the six, four have been released so far.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old are still in hospitalized in Atlanta, and Egleston will not release the severity of their injuries due to HIPAA.

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office says the 13-year-old driver is being charged with theft by taking auto, fleeing and eluding, serious injury by vehicle, criminal damage to property, and six counts of reckless conduct.

The six passengers are being charged with theft by taking auto – party to a crime.