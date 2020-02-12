7 indicted in alleged Dodge County dog-fighting operation

Investigators were tipped off about the ring in 2018 when a GSP trooper pulled over a driver and found a pit bull covered in blood

EASTMAN, Ga. — A federal grand jury has moved to indict seven people on federal charges in connection with an alleged Dodge County dog-fighting operation that was busted in early 2018.

According to a news release, the 67-count indictment targets the owner of a site used for dog fighting as well as people alleged to have participated in fights there.

The lead defendant in the case, 45-year-old James Lampkin aka Pookie is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Animal Welfare Act; and 63 counts of Possessing and Training a Dog for Purposes of an Animal Fighting Venture.

Those charges stem from a bust made in March 2018 where 63 dogs were seized on his property.

The charges are all felonies, with each carrying up to five years in prison.

The other six people charged were identified as:

Benjamin Shinhoster III, 40, of Augusta, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Animal Welfare Act; Transporting and Delivering a Dog for Purposes of an Animal Fighting Venture; Sponsoring and Exhibiting a Dog in an Animal Fighting Venture; and Attending an Animal Fighting Venture;

Deveon Hood, 33, of Tennille, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Animal Welfare Act; and Attending an Animal Fighting Venture;

Xavier Simmons, 34, of Sandersville, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Animal Welfare Act; and Attending an Animal Fighting Venture;

Andre Archer, 23, of Sandersville, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Animal Welfare Act; and Attending an Animal Fighting Venture;

Joe Ford, 32, of Elgin, S.C., charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Animal Welfare Act, and Attending an Animal Fighting Venture; and,

Dwight McDuffie, 44, of Eastman, Ga., charged with Attending an Animal Fighting Venture

CASE HISTORY

The animals were seized on March 17, 2018 when Georgia State Patrol troopers and Georgia DNR wardens conducted traffic stops after receiving reports of a dog fight.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper found a dog in one of the traffic stops that appeared to have been injured in a fight.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Lampkin’s Eastman home and seized 63 dogs.

The news release says all but one animal was adopted after an animal rescue operation took custody of the dogs and evaluated them. The one that was not adopted was diagnosed with cancer.