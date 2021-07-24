7 injured in early morning boating accident on Lake Tobesofkee in Macon

According to Coroner Leon Jones, two victims have been taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent with skull fractures.

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 3:32 a.m.:

According to Coroner Leon Jones, a man and a woman are in critical condition after the boating accident on Lake Tobesofkee.

Jones says two victims have been taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent with skull fractures.

There is currently no word on the other 5 victims' conditions.

Seven people are injured after a boating accident on Lake Tobesofkee Saturday morning.

According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, it happened just after 2 a.m. He says 5 ambulances are on the scene.

There is no word on the cause or the conditions of the boaters.