8-month-old Huntsville girl in need of matching bone marrow donor; drive-through registration drive on April 17

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — An 8-month-old Huntsville girl is in need of a matching bone marrow donor in her fight against a rare, life-threatening blood disease.

True Haden was diagnosed with congenital amegakaryocytic thrombocytopneia (CAMT) causing her to need a bone marrow transplant in order to survive.

The family has partnered with DKMS, a nonprofit organization that helps families in their fight against blood cancer and blood disorders, to help find a match.

A drive-thru registration drive is being held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 11:00 pm. – 4:00 p.m. at The Rock Family Worship Church on 3401 Holmes Ave in Huntsville.

Event organizers say that anyone in good health between ages 18-55 is encouraged to attend the drive-thru drive and register as a donor. While remaining inside their cars, potential registrants will review medical eligibility, fill out a registration form, swab the insides of their cheeks, and will then drop off their completed packet before leaving the parking lot. The entire process takes about 10 minutes, and volunteers will be on-hand to answer any questions.

Without a matching donor, doctors say True will not live past the age of three.

DKMS says that 7-% of people suffering from blood-related illnesses rely on donors outside of their families.

The organization said that True's interracial background, a mix of African American, Indian, Puerto Rican and Caucasian, makes it more challenging to find a match as these ethnic groups are underrepresented in the donor pool.