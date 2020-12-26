He raised the money by selling hot chocolate stir sticks for a few weeks.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A 7-year-old in Clinton County used this holiday season to give back to his community.

Lane Morris showed up at the Humane Society of Clinton County Wednesday to give a hefty donation after a fundraiser he planned himself.

Lane had a goal of raising a $300 donation, but the final tally was much larger.

He ended up giving the Humane Society $471 worth of supplies — the shelter's entire wish list — and $629 in cash. The shelter said the money would be used for medical supplies, vaccines and other needs to care for the animals.

The shelter shared photos from the day Lane dropped off his donation, saying "Tears were definitely flowing over here!"

To raise all the money, Lane and his mother, Jesika, assembled hot chocolate stir sticks. They began making them the first weekend in December and started selling them the next week.

With a little help from Jesika's boss, a local florist who donated $10 from every sale to Lane's cause, he was able to raise more than three times his goal.