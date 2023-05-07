Allie Harris suffered more than a dozen broken bones, internal bleeding and other injuries when she fell off a trailer and was run over by it on Tuesday.

HILLIARD, Ohio — Allie Harris is the typical 7-year-old girl. She loves softball and gymnastics and she always has a smile on her face. But right now, she's facing a long recovery after a tragic accident.

Allie was riding a float during Hilliard's Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Allie went to step off the trailer carrying the float, and she was hit by the trailer.

"Allie was trying to get some water to be able to hand out on a hot day, trying to be kind in the most Allie way possible," said Jamie Berning, a friend of the Harris family.

Berning said, according to Allie's mother, she suffered at least 15 broken bones and she is intubated so doctors can control her breathing.

Allie can follow commands and move her limbs. Once she is more stable, doctors will conduct more diagnostic tests.

But for now, Berning says what Allie could use the most right now is everyone's love.

"When it's easier to be upset or unkind where you are right now, chose kindness instead. That's what you can do to really honor Allie right now," Berning said.

There's two other ways you can help Allie.

One way is to go to Nationwide Children's website and writing Allie a greeting card. In the patient unit/room number line, write "2B28."

The second way is to donate to a GoFundMe set up by Berning on behalf of Allie's family.

