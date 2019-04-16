GRIFFIN, Ga. — Police say a 7-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the stomach, Monday, after the weapon fired while he and another child played with it.

It happened at the Griffin Crossing Apartments in Griffin, Georgia.

According to Police, officers, fire crews and EMS all responded to the complex around 4 p.m. where they found the 7-year-old. First responders airlifted him to the hospital to get treated.

Meanwhile, after processing the scene, investigators determined that the 7-year-old was home alone with an 8-year-old when they found a .45 caliber handgun. The children picked it up to play with it, and that's when officers believe the firearm discharged.

Griffin Police are now working with the Department of Family and Child Services on the case.

Police said although no foul play is expected, the case is considered "open and ongoing."

No other details, including possible charges for any adults connected to the case and whether the boys are related, were available.

11Alive's Joe Henke spoke to a resident at the complex who said he heard the gunshot when it happened. Jamie Smith said while he's not sure of the exact circumstances, he's sure of one thing: "I don’t think kids should be left alone. Especially with a dangerous weapon in the house, you know?”

This is the second time within a week that authorities have responded to an accidental shooting involving children. Exactly one week ago, a Paulding County 6-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her 4-year-old brother.

Millie Drew Kelly, 6, as seen in a GoFundMe account created for her family.

Deputies with the sheriff's office said the children were in the car in the family's driveway when it happened. Authorities said the car wouldn't start, and when the mother got out of the car to see what was wrong, she heard a gunshot. Officials said the boy had somehow gotten hold of the gun from inside the car's console and fired it, hitting the girl in the head. No charges were filed in that case.

