7-year-old in critical condition after apartment shooting

The sheriff's office says the events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation

MACON, Ga. — A 7-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in Macon.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 8:39 p.m. at Green Meadows Apartments on Log Cabin Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found the child shot.

They transported him to Atrium Health Navicent where he's listed in critical condition.

No one else got hurt.

The sheriff's office says the events leading up to the shooting are under investigation. There is no information on the suspect at this time.