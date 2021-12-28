x
70-year-old man in critical condition after being shot at his east Macon home

It happened at the 2800 block of Century Place Monday night.

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot in his home in Macon late Monday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating after a shooting was reported to the 911 Center just before midnight.

Paramedics arrived at 70-year-old Peter Taylor's home at the 2800 block of Century Place. Taylor was transported to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance, where he is in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation. 

Anyone with any information can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

