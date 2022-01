The contests started at 7:50 a.m. with the course running from the museum through Robins Air Force Base.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Saturday, nearly 700 people registered to take part in the 26th annual Run for Aviation.

Hosted by the Museum of Aviation, the races consisted of a marathon, half-marathon, 5k run and hand cycle race.

The contests started at 7:50 a.m. with the course running from the museum through Robins Air Force Base.

Of the almost 700 runners - 77 ran in the marathon.

Proceeds from the race benefit the Museum of Aviation.