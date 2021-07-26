77-year-old killed in Perry during attempted robbery, police say

Two people are charged in the death; one with murder and the other with party to a crime

PERRY, Ga. — This weekend’s deadly shooting of a 77-year-old man in Perry came after an attempted robbery, according to Capt. Heath Dykes.

Two teens are facing charges after police found the man dead near Timberwood and Pinebrook Apartments.

According to police, the shooting did NOT happen at either apartment complex. The victim was found shot in a car that was in the road beside the two complexes.

The department says it happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. They found 77-year-old Willie Jacox with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police they saw a man and woman walking away from the scene.

19-year-old Cornelius Murray, of Americus, is charged with murder while 18-year-old Natajah Culpepper, of Centerville, faces a charge of party to a crime. Both are being held at the Houston County jail.