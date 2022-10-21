77th Honor Flight Austin to take 36 women veterans to Washington, D.C.

This will be Honor Flight Austin's third all-women flight.

AUSTIN, Texas — This year marks the 10th anniversary of Honor Flight Austin. However, this particular trip is special because it is the third all-women flight.

Thirty-six women veterans from the Korean Conflict, Vietnam War era and Cold War will embark on Honor Flight Austin's 77th trip to Washington, D.C.

Honor Flight Austin is an organization that aims to express gratitude to American veterans and bring senior heroes to see war memorials. The organization honors veterans who served in the states and overseas in World War II, Korea and Vietnam era who live within the 14 counties surrounding Austin.

"Since America felt it was important to build a memorial to the service and the ultimate sacrifice of her veterans, the Honor Flight Network believes it’s equally important that they actually get to visit and experience THEIR memorial," Honor Flight states on its website.

All flights are free to veterans and paid for through donations. This flight is sponsored by HEB Operation Appreciation, Frontier Bank of Texas and the Beal Women.

“The central Texas community loves and supports its veterans. Through their donations, Honor Flight Austin has hit the landmark of taking its 77th flight to Washington DC to pay tribute to our heroes.," said Matt Mathias, Chairman of Honor Flight Austin.

