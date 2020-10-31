79-year-old woman killed in Bibb County house fire

A woman died early Saturday after a house fire in Macon.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the Macon-Bibb Fire Department and the sheriff's office responded to a house fire at 3968 Meadowbrook Drive around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters found 79-year-old Lillian Hill dead inside of the home.
The coroner's office will perform an autopsy to determine exactly how she died.
Macon-Bibb Fire investigators stated this incident is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.