79-year-old woman killed in Bibb County house fire

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office say it happened on Meadowbrook Drive early Saturday.
Credit: 13WMAZ
Generic Developing Story image

A woman died early Saturday after a house fire in Macon. 

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the Macon-Bibb Fire Department and the sheriff's office responded to a house fire at 3968 Meadowbrook Drive around 1:00 a.m. Saturday. 

Firefighters found 79-year-old Lillian Hill dead inside of the home. 

The coroner's office will perform an autopsy to determine exactly how she died. 

Macon-Bibb Fire investigators stated this incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.