They call it the Kitchens Road Old Time Festival, and the 7th annual event kicks off this weekend in Jones County.

The family-friendly event will have 100 arts and crafts vendors lining the grass, more than 100 cars parked for a car show, a horseshoe tournament and live music.

Organizer Randy Newton says Georgia College students will be out jumping rope and hula hooping to show kids that being active can be more fun than staring at a screen. He says he wants to bring them back to the "good old days."

"You know, everything old is new again, and we wish we can go back and slow everything down -- you know, everyone is in such a hurry and at each other's throats and everybody is wrong but me, and I'm sick of it. So hopefully this weekend will take a time out from all this mumbo jumbo," Newton says.

The fun starts this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. -3 p.m. out on Kitchens Road off Highway 49 in Jones County.

© 2018 WMAZ