8 more people charged after fatal Jones County party shooting

Investigators said the May house party was a gathering of gang members from Milledgeville. The shooting left a young mother dead.

GRAY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve charged eight men with gang crimes connected to a woman’s shooting death at a party back in May.

Investigators called it a gathering of gang members from Milledgeville. They say a fight broke out and 26-year-old Jeremy Butts started shooting.

Butts is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Jada Simmons, and now Sheriff Butch Reece says they’ve served arrest warrants for eight more gang members who were at the party.

They range in age from 19 to 38.

The charges range from reckless conduct, drug offenses, weapons offenses, and violations of the state’s Street Gang Act. All but one of the eight are from Milledgeville.