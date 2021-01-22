8-year-old's hot cocoa stand raises thousands for family of fallen TPD officer Brandon Stalker

TOLEDO, Ohio — 8-year-old Max Titkemeier was camped out all weekend, selling hot cocoa at a stand in front of his west Toledo home in an effort to raise money for the family of the late Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker.
Stalker was shot and killed in the line of duty last week, while working perimeter security at a standoff in central Toledo.
PHOTOS: 8-year-old sells hot cocoa to raise money for family of fallen TPD officer Brandon Stalker
Customers stopped by to show support throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday including members of Officer Stalker's family and many, many police officers.
Max’s mom said, thanks to the community, Max and his friends raised more than $13,000 for the Stalker family over the weekend.
Over the summer, Max raised over $1,000 with a lemonade stand for the family of Officer Anthony Dia, who was shot and killed on July 4, 2020.