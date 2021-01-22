8-year-old's hot cocoa stand raises thousands for family of fallen TPD officer Brandon Stalker

Max Titkemeier welcomed scores of customers over the weekend including many, many police officers who came by to help Max raise money for Officer Stalker's family.

TOLEDO, Ohio — 8-year-old Max Titkemeier was camped out all weekend, selling hot cocoa at a stand in front of his west Toledo home in an effort to raise money for the family of the late Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker.

Stalker was shot and killed in the line of duty last week, while working perimeter security at a standoff in central Toledo.

Max braved the cold and wind to sell hot cocoa and donated the proceeds to Officer Stalker’s family. In July, Max sold lemonade & donated the proceeds to the family of Officer Dia. Max, we thank you for the ongoing support of #toledopolice and for encouraging our officers. pic.twitter.com/Bvl0BAGvhb — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) January 24, 2021

PHOTOS: 8-year-old sells hot cocoa to raise money for family of fallen TPD officer Brandon Stalker 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Customers stopped by to show support throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday including members of Officer Stalker's family and many, many police officers.

Had a great morning patronizing Max's hot cocoa stand today. All proceeds will go to @ToledoPolice fallen officer Brandon Stalker's family. Max is an amazing young man. pic.twitter.com/rxLilC8ByY — Chief George Kral (@gkraltoledo) January 24, 2021

Max’s mom said, thanks to the community, Max and his friends raised more than $13,000 for the Stalker family over the weekend.