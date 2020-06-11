Garett Stolze is hoping to spread holiday cheer, he's rounding up gifts to give to other kids.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 8-year-old Greensboro boy is doing his part to spread some holiday cheer, but he could use your help.

Garrett Stolze is collecting new toys to give to other kids for Christmas. It's something he started back in 2017.

Back then, he collected the toys and gave them to kids being treated for cancer at Duke Hospital in honor of his mother who passed away there from cancer in 2014.

"I'm happy that other kids get to have a good Christmas that have to spend their Christmas in a bed," Garrett said.

This year Duke isn't accepting donations due to COVID restrictions. So Garrett and his stepmother Jamie want to give the toys to other families whose kids may be struggling with cancer.

They're also accepting monetary donations!

If you want to get involved, you can reach out to Jamie Stolze at jamielkrueger@gmail.com.