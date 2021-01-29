Bibb County deputies are investigating after an 8-year-old child was shot inside a home in the 2300 block of Ballard Drive

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an 8-year-old child was shot inside a home in the 2300 block of Ballard Drive Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 4 p.m., deputies got the call about a young girl being taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health after being shot. Deputies made contact with the caller at the hospital where the girl is listed in critical condition.

This case is still under investigation.