87-year-old Macon grandfather still recovering after home invasion attack

The family believes someone they know may be involved.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a family got a call that was unthinkable. Someone had invaded their home and their 87-year-old grandfather was inside.

"We were fighting here. I was swinging with a cane and he was swinging with his fist and a pistol," Gayland Jensen said.

Jensen's describes moments after realizing two men were in his home on Clairmont Place just off Riverside Drive in Macon.

"As soon as I seen there faces were covered I knew we were being robbed," Jensen said.

He says it happened between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Mallorie Commodore, Gayland's step daughter, says the robbers didn't take TVs, laptops, or any other electronics.

"They only assaulted him and took his cash," Commodore said.

The money was for Jensen's granddaughters' out of state dance competition.

The family believes the robbers went through the homes fence then entered through the back door.

They also believe it may be someone they know.

"We don't communicate with a lot of people, we don't have entertainers, we don't have neighbors that come over and hangout so these are people that know us," Chris Jensen said.

"I hire kids to do work and I think that's probably the connection," Gayland said.

Gayland was treated at Piedmont Macon for cuts scrapes and bruises. Now, his family wants justice for the physical scars and the emotional scars that they're still dealing with.

"I want results to where these people are caught so this doesn't happen to other seniors in this community. So other people aren't going to be assaulted or violated in their home," Jensen said.