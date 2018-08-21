UPDATE: Warner Robins Police have issued a correction to their original release removing the One Stop Food Mart on Perry Parkway. They say it was not served a search warrant.

Nearly a dozen Central Georgia businesses were raided Tuesday as the result of an investigation into illegal gambling practices.

A release from Warner Robins Police said the warrants were served in Warner Robins, Centerville, Macon, Byron and Perry starting at around 9 a.m.

The release says arrests are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

The following is a list of businesses and homes:

Simply Self Storage in Macon, 6416 Peak Road, Suite #15

Tobacco World in Warner Robins, 2991 Highway 41N

Raceway in Byron, 2502 Georgia 247 Connector

Low Lo Food Mart in Warner Robins, 1400 Russell Parkway

Quick Stop 3 in Warner Robins, 1063 Russell Parkway

Sunoco in Warner Robins, 1001 Leverette Road

Jump In in Warner Robins, 915 Lake Joy Road

Circle 9 Food Mart in Perry, 423 Gen. Courtney Hodges Boulevard

Jack’s Wine & Spirits in Byron, 100 John E. Howard Drive

200-block of Bridgeway Drive in Warner Robins

100-block of Estates Way in Warner Robins

100-block of Chesire Drive in Warner Robins

100-block of Jamestown Court in Centerville

500-block of Saint Marlo Drive in Centerville

