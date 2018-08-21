UPDATE: Warner Robins Police have issued a correction to their original release removing the One Stop Food Mart on Perry Parkway. They say it was not served a search warrant.
----------------
Nearly a dozen Central Georgia businesses were raided Tuesday as the result of an investigation into illegal gambling practices.
A release from Warner Robins Police said the warrants were served in Warner Robins, Centerville, Macon, Byron and Perry starting at around 9 a.m.
The release says arrests are pending and the investigation is ongoing.
The following is a list of businesses and homes:
Simply Self Storage in Macon, 6416 Peak Road, Suite #15
Tobacco World in Warner Robins, 2991 Highway 41N
Raceway in Byron, 2502 Georgia 247 Connector
Low Lo Food Mart in Warner Robins, 1400 Russell Parkway
Quick Stop 3 in Warner Robins, 1063 Russell Parkway
Sunoco in Warner Robins, 1001 Leverette Road
Jump In in Warner Robins, 915 Lake Joy Road
Circle 9 Food Mart in Perry, 423 Gen. Courtney Hodges Boulevard
Jack’s Wine & Spirits in Byron, 100 John E. Howard Drive
200-block of Bridgeway Drive in Warner Robins
100-block of Estates Way in Warner Robins
100-block of Chesire Drive in Warner Robins
100-block of Jamestown Court in Centerville
500-block of Saint Marlo Drive in Centerville