32 of the 33 rookies fired in 2020 were cleared by the Georgia Police Officer Standards and Training Council earlier this year.

ATLANTA — Nine rookie state troopers previously fired last year for cheating on an exam have been rehired.

That's according to Lieutenant Mark Riley with the Georgia State Patrol.

32 of the 33 rookies fired in 2020 were cleared by the Georgia Police Officer Standards and Training Council earlier this year.

There is no information at this time of the 23 other troopers cleared by post.