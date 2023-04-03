9-year-old shot while playing with gun in West Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff's office is investigating how a 9-year-old got a gun and accidentally shot himself in west Macon.
Patrol cars and crime tape blocked off a portion of Atlantic Avenue near Napier Avenue at about 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Sheriff's Office says the boy was playing with a gun outside a home when it fired.
Deputies say the child was shot in the leg but is expected to be okay.
They say at this time, they're not planning on charging a guardian or the gun owner.
Still no word on how the child got the gun.
The Sheriff's Office says the shooting is still under investigation.
13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they become available.