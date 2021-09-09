'I can help right the wrong': 9/11 attacks motivated Central Georgia veteran to reenlist

For Marvin James, the attack on the World Trade Center felt personal. Growing up in New Jersey, he would frequent Liberty State Park staring in awe at the towers.

Like most people, veteran Marvin James felt helpless when the attacks happened, but he decided to act.

“I was literally on the phone with my mother in New Jersey while watching it on the news when the second one hit. She could smell and see the remnants of the effects coming across the Hudson,” said James.

It was 9:03 a.m. when he learned the news of the terror attacks.

“That was one of the first tragic moments of my life, as far as feeling like an American, that I could recall,” he said.

For James, the attack on the World Trade Center felt personal. Growing up in New Jersey, he would frequent Liberty State Park staring in awe at the towers.

“You would always see these two big, two stellar buildings. You couldn't miss them, you could pinpoint where you were,” he recalled.

Realizing our nation was under attack, James wanted to defend our country. He had already served with the Georgia National Guard for nearly 10 years as a young man.

After waiting until his kids were a little older, he then called a recruiter.

"Well if I go back in, I can catch bin laden and get that $100 million reward. I can serve my country again, and I can help right the wrong of what has happened," James said.

He served with Macon’s 48th Infantry Brigade on missions in Kabul, Afghanistan, from 2009-2012. He came home with physical and mental injuries, but he realized he wanted to serve again in a different capacity.

"To help veterans to keep from committing suicide because of PTSD, along with substance abuse, depression, isolation," James said.

He leads the Veteran Arts Society, which serves as a nonprofit allowing vets to meet monthly to work on art projects. VAS also serves as a resource for vets who need help with things beyond their mental health.

“We have to have a common ground where we can talk about something, and art did it for me,” said James.

While we reflect on two decades since 9/11, he is looking forward to more decades of helping veterans.