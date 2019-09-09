MACON, Ga. — This year is the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Here's how Central Georgia plans to commemorate the day on Wednesday.

MACON

9/11 Memorial: Starting at 8:45 a.m. at Public Safety Memorial Park on Second and Mulberry Streets, Bibb deputies and fire department honor guard will hold a Presentation of Colors and place roses and a wreath on the Memorial. Bagpiper Don Bray will play before Georgia State Patrol does a flyover.

HOUSTON COUNTY

Patriot Day Event - Warner Robins: The ceremony starts at 8:30 a.m. at Warner Robins City Hall at 700 Watson Boulevard. Leaders from Perry, Centerville, Warner Robins, and Houston County will be in attendance.

DUBLIN

Moment of Silence for 9/11 Victims - Carl Vinson VA Medical Center: The medical center is planning to hold a Moment of Silence during the raising of the American flag at 9 a.m. on their front lawn. The center is located at 1826 Veterans Boulevard in Dublin.

9/11 Heroes Run Shadow Ruck - Dublin First Church of the Nazarene: Run a 5K starting at 8:45 a.m. in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks that day. Click here to sign up. Dublin First Church of the Nazarene is located at 312 Telfair Street.

White Dove Release - First Responder Memorial Flame: Starting at 8 a.m., white doves will be released to remember the fallen. There will be a short ceremony followed by a moment of silence. Parking will be at Dublin First Church of the Nazarene on Telfair Street, and the ceremony will be at the First Responder Memorial Flame.

MILLEDGEVILLE

Patriot Day Ceremony - Georgia Military College: GMC will be hosting several events starting at 7:40 a.m lasting until 2:30 p.m. Some highlights include a speech from keynote speaker Sergeant First Class Daniel J. Metzdorf, scholarship presentations, laying of a wreath, and the recording of the names of those lost in the attack.

Did we miss an event? Send the information to news@13wmaz.com or our Facebook page.

