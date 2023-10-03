9/11 remembrance ceremony in downtown Macon to remember lives lost, honor law enforcement

Monday marks 22 years since 9/11. Here in Macon, an event is scheduled to remember all the lives tragically taken all those years ago.

MACON, Ga. — As we remember the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Monday, the Macon-Bibb Law Enforcement Foundation is holding a local remembrance ceremony in downtown Macon.

According to a press release, the remembrance will take place at 8:45 a.m. at the Public Safety Memorial Park. That is located at the intersection of Mulberry and Second Street.

“It’s important for us to remember those who lost their lives in this terrible attack on our country," Waren Selby with the Macon-Bibb Law Enforcement Foundation said.

But the event is not just to remember those whose lives were lost. They also say that the anniversary of 9/11 is also an important time to remember the people who risked it all to save lives that day.

"We also want to recognize those in public safety who continue to serve and protect our community,” Selby said. "This ceremony allows us to take a moment each year to honor and remember.”

At the event Monday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Honor Guard will conduct a "Presentation of Colors" ceremony.

Then, Roses will be placed on the downtown memorial by members of the fire and sheriff's office. They also will place a wreath on the memorial, too.

In the press release, they say it is "a symbol that Macon-Bibb will never forget the sacrifice made by these individuals in service to the community."

The event will also feature bagpiper James Finley, who will perform a rendition of "Amazing Grace." And, if the weather cooperates, the Georgia State Patrol's Aviation Division is set to fly over the park.

For those unable to attend the remembrance ceremony in person, it will also be live-streamed on the Macon-Bibb County Facebook page.

