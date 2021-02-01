92-year-old pedestrian hit, killed near his home in Macon

This is the first pedestrian fatality of 2021 in Bibb County, according to Coroner Leon Jones.

MACON, Ga. — 92-year-old Robert Woodford was hit and killed by a car Saturday morning near his home.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, Woodford lived in the 2200 block of New Clinton Road and was hit around 10:30 a.m.

An SUV, driven by 36-year old Lena Spencer, was driving down New Clinton Road just before Companion Drive. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Spencer did not see Woodford until he stepped out into her lane of travel and struck him.

The Bibb Sheriff’s department is investigating.

The accident is currently being investigated and no charges have been made at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

There were 11 pedestrians hit and killed in 2020, the death of Woodford marks the first pedestrian fatality in 2021 in Bibb County.

NUMBERS: Pedestrian fatalities yearly