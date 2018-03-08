Pittsburgh, PA (WLTX) -- August 1st was Patrick Fonzi's 95th birthday, and all he wanted was to receive 95 birthday cards.

Fonzi's daughter-in-law made a post on Facebook with his request. Fonzi is a Navy World War II and Korean War Veteran. His daughter-in-law wrote on her post that he loves to get mail, so they are trying to get him to his goal.

Fonzi made several videos saying thank you for the cards he has received so far. At the latest count, he was at 66 cards and Fonzi said he is feeling great!

If you would like to help Fonzi reach his goal, you can send him a birthday card to:

Mr. Patrick Fonzi

5173 Gardenview Rd.

Pittsburgh, PA 15236.

© 2018 WLTX