WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Strong storms caused a Wilcox County home to catch fire early Monday morning. It killed a 95-year-old woman.

That's according to Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown.

She says the fire happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home on Main Street in the Seville community.

Brown says fire investigators believe lightning struck the home. The woman was alone in the house, and no one else was injured.

She would not release the woman's name, because not all families members have been notified yet.

The state fire marshal's office and local fire departments are investigating.

