99.5% of Atrium Navicent employees fully vaccinated

The new update comes as the deadline to get vaccinated passes.

MACON, Ga. — There are new numbers from Atrium Navicent Health as the Medical Center reaches its vaccine deadline.

In a statement from Atrium, the health system says more than 99.5% of employees now meet the vaccine requirement.

November 30 marked the last day for employees to get vaccinated. The original deadline was October 31, but it was pushed back one month as employees asked for more time.

When we reported back in October, only 580 out of nearly 9,000 employees had not gotten any shot yet. That's about 6%.