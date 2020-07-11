'Tune up your heart' cardiac car show held in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People had an opportunity to 'tune up their hearts' Saturday at the cardiac car show in Warner Robins.
There were several different makes and models at the home depot on Watson Boulevard.
This years theme was 'tune up your heart.' Driver registration was $25.
Critter fixers star Dr. Terrence Ferguson released balloons during the opening ceremony to honor U.S. military service members.
One car show participant says this car show is a huge benefit to the community.
"I came out here to actually snag a few pictures and make a video for my YouTube channel, Phanum Peach. It gets people that may not be big into cars to see the other side of it, and to meet some of the people in the car community and really see that people are really nice and helpful," Marquis Burns said.
This was the 9th annual cardiac car show.