You will still be required to bring one form of government I.D.

MACON, Ga. — If you plan on getting your COVID-19 vaccine soon, Macon's mass vaccination site is making the process easier.

Starting Thursday, people will be able to drive up to the Macon State Farmer's Market on Eisenhower Parkway and get the vaccine without setting up an online appointment.

This means that if you show up at the Macon mass vaccination site without scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online, the site workers will get you registered.

Kerry Futch is the site coordinator. He says appointments are no longer required because they've noticed that appointment numbers have gone down.

"We figured this would be a better way to get people in and get them vaccinated. We see there's more opportunities to get vaccinations throughout the state now, and we think this is the perfect opportunity to give more out," Futch said.

Futch also says eliminating the requirement to make an appointment online will give people who may not have access to a computer or internet the chance to get vaccinated.

Leah Bowers just received her first dose.

"I thought it was very smooth, really organized, everyone was really friendly. Even the shot itself was super-easy," Bowers said.

Bowers says she still thinks it's better to make an appointment.

"I think this is a good idea, but I still see the value of having an appointment. I think that could help things go fast," Bowers said.

Futch says registering onsite may cause things to move slower than usual.

"But we have extra staff on hand that will help you get that registration process done quickly and thoroughly to get you in," Futch said.

Before you decide to show up, Futch says it is important that you bring one form of government I.D.

"And if this is your second appointment, we do ask that you bring your vaccination card with you," Futch said.