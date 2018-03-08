A brief tornado hit Jones County on Thursday.

The tornado knocked down six to 10 trees down near the intersection of Round Oak, Juliette Road and Will Russell Road in the National Wildlife Refuge, according to the National Weather Service.

One home was damaged due to falling trees on private land within the area.

The intensity and path length has not been determined.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was likely no more than EF1 intensity and a 1/4 of a mile in path length.

