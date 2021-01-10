32-year-old Lateisha Stewart was killed in west Macon last Saturday. Her loved ones say she loved children and planned to open her own daycare.

MACON, Ga. — It was an emotional night for the family and loved ones of Lateisha Stewart.

They gathered outside of the daycare she worked at, Little Children Shines Academy, to show their support.

Latoya Wimberly was one of dozens of parents there who have children enrolled at the school.

"A caring mom, loved children, loved children. If there's anything she can do to help, she would help. Advice, anything she can do," says Wimberly.

She says she first met Stewart about three years ago, and they've gotten to know each other since.

She says it's still a hard pill to swallow for her.

"I didn't know what to say, I was just stunned because I had just seen her Thursday. I just ran into her Thursday morning to get his computer sleeve, and we talked for a minute. I said, 'OK, I'll see you later, be safe.' That's the last thing we said to each other."

She says it's been even tougher for the kids, who are still processing the fact that one of their teachers is gone.

"They've been sad and down about it, still in disbelief, but now they know it's real," says Wimberly.

After a prayer, song, and words encouragement for the family, the crowd released balloons.

Wimberly says the support for Stewart's family will always be there, especially for the 32-year-old's seven children.

"Still got prayers for her family, especially her children, they loved their mom, and the daycare staff and their daycare children and their parents."

Stewart was killed on Berkshire Drive last weekend.