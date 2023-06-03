Mental Health Monday: A Central Georgia mom is working to improve kids' mental health by riding bikes

This Mental Health Monday we're highlighting a Central Georgia woman that's going above and beyond to help kids' mental health.

MACON, Ga. — This Mental Health Monday, we're highlighting a Central Georgia woman that's going above and beyond to help kids' mental health.

"I'm not sure why I do this, but I think it's just a calling and a passion, and I see the results," says Charise Stephens Merriweather

For empty nester Charise Stephens Merriweather, she noticed many kids are getting more screen time than time with nature.

"They're in front of the computer all the time, so we are seeing a disconnect with nature. in our community. We are blessed with many parts of (nature) but not utilizing it.," says Merriweather.

That's one of the reasons she started "U Create Macon." A youth organization that keeps kids active and moving not only for physical health but their mental health as well.

"We started at one location, outgrew that in five months, we have this location and one opening in warner robins," says Merriweather.

"The week that I've had at school, if it's bad, I come ride bikes. It's relieving. It relieves all the stress on my chest," says Dre Hill.

That growth is helping kids like dray hill across Central Georgia, and there is no cost for kids.



Charise says sponsors and fundraisers help pay for it.

"No child has actually had to pay to participate in this program. All this equipment, you see, no parents had to go out of pocket for it," says Merriweather.