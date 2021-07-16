'A chance to see beautiful downtown Perry': Plans for hotel on Georgia National Fairgrounds push forward

After two years, developers have inked a deal to bring a 100-room hotel to the site

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds has a lot to offer. It can hold up to 800,000 people, it's right off I-75, and soon, it'll be home to a hotel.

Evelyn Lambert's been a business owner in Perry for more than 50 years.

"We been here since 1963. Family-owned and operated, and we have a great staff. I have nothing but good to say about our community," she smiled.

She's seen 'em come, and she's seen 'em go, but soon, her community will see something new -- a hotel on the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The space is one of Houston County's most significant sources of revenue, drawing in people from all over the world. Now, visitors to the fairgrounds can stay there overnight.

"I'm excited about it. I mean, we've been working on this for a long time, and it's finally come to fruition," he said.

Stephen Shimp has been on board for "Project Sleep" for the past two years. Through COVID-19 and closures, they finally signed a lease on Wednesday pairing with LNW Hospitality for the fairgrounds' newest add-on.

"LNW Hospitality, they're based out of Delaware; however, they have several projects they've done on Jekyll Island. Jekyll Island is an authority just like we are, so when we got hooked up with LNW, we thought, 'What a great fit,'" Shimp explained.

The hotel will sit beside the Miller Murphy Howard Building, taking up what's now a parking lot and grass.

"We feel like it's going to attract people from all over the country, and it'll give them a chance to see beautiful downtown Perry, take a trip to Macon and see everything it has to offer, Warner Robins, all of middle Georgia," he said.

Evelyn agrees.