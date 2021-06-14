'A dignified way': How to properly retire your old American flag

“The proper disposal of a flag is to burn it in a ceremony, not just to throw it in the trash. That's like throwing America away,” said Mercer.



Mercer is adjutant of the veterans group American Legion Post 594 in Warner Robins.



“The flag was something that we saluted, not because we had to, but it gave us a sense of pride to say, 'This is why we are here. This is why we do what we do,'” said Mercer.



According to the U.S. flag code, when it is no longer fitting for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way. That includes when the flag fades or gets torn.



In Macon, it's as easy as placing it in a drop box downtown. Chris Brown of Troop 170 with Boy Scouts of America says they put the box out in 2018.



“This flag box fills up probably once a quarter,” said Brown.



It's located off of Mulberry Street and Second Street, right across from the parking deck entrance.



“We have a ceremony where we dress in our full uniforms and we burn the flags, and we watch the ashes burn all the way down to nothing. Then whatever's left, we burn the ashes at the end of the ceremony,” said Brown.



Brown says their next ceremony is in July.