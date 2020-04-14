MACON, Ga. — Fire crews will be at an east Macon home for several hours Tuesday night after a fully involved blaze.

According to Macon-Bibb Capt. Michael Williamson, the call came in around 4:40 p.m. for a fire at 1984 Millerfield Road.

Williamson said the fire was fully involved when they arrived and three dogs were inside the home.

Two were rescued, the third dog died and no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, so no one was injured.

At least four fire trucks responded to the fire, and more than a dozen firefighters.

The front of the house sustained the most damage and firefighters are expected to be on the scene until 6:30 p.m. when another crew will arrive to be on fire watch there for three hours.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

