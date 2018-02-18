We have more warm weather in store for the week ahead. Today and tomorrow will provide us with a small chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. If you don't see rain through tomorrow, you probably won't see any for the rest of the week. We will heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the week with a partly cloudy sky.

Today...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny. A few showers/storms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in upper 50s.

Wednesday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.

Friday... Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

Friday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday (Mother's Day)... Mostly sunny. Small rain chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

