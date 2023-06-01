Folks in Forsyth say influx of new businesses causing parking issues in downtown

Forsyth's Development Authority will discuss the downtown parking situation at their meeting Monday at 5 p.m.

FORSYTH, Ga. — What do you get when you add an influx of new businesses, plus a growing community, plus free parking?

In Forsyth, you get a busy downtown. Some folks say that means limited parking, too.

When visiting the area, it's likely you'll have to put your feet to use. By midday parking spaces are limited with employee cars and people looking to enjoy the many downtown shops and businesses.

Headed on an afternoon lunch break, Dana Hatfield says finding parking wasn't the easiest.

"I had to circle around a couple times, and walk about half a block," says Hatfield

Other downtown visitors say they walked a couple of blocks.

Teri Barr owns City Barbershop. She's worked there since 2005, and says parking has always been scarce especially on court days.

"Traffic court would take up our space all day," says Barr.

Now with more businesses and more people, the streets are even busier and parking turnover can be slow.

"We have a good problem, the businesses are thriving and the population in Monroe County has increased. People are wanting to shop small and keep their money at home," says Barr

However she says this may not continue to work long-term, "if the parking spots don't turn over people will just keep going. They'll find another place to get a haircut or dine or shop, and that's not good for the businesses."

Eric Thomas owns Jonah's at Johnston's Pizzeria and sits on the downtown development board. He says there are still places to park.

"It's just a matter of people seeing the options," says Thomas

Mayor Eric Wilson says between city hall and the police department, there is a public lot that folks might not know about. He says it's underutilized.

Wilson says about 32 parking spaces were added around city hall with the new building, and those are open to the public.

However, it does require a short walk to the square.

The development authority says they're open to discussing other options

"We would discuss anything that would help the downtown have more success," he says