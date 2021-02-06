According to Georgia law, teens who wait until the age of 17 to apply for a license do not have to complete the 30 hours of classroom or online work.

MACON, Ga. — A new state law that takes effect July 1 will affect driver's education for thousands of Georgia teenagers.

Amanda Faircloth's son Hunter has been driving since last year.

"When he started at 15, we pretty much researched everything to see what we had to do," said Faircloth. "There's a lot of requirements and certifications they have to do, like Joshua's Law for defense driving, so I'm like, 'What's an easier way?'"

That's when she enrolled Hunter into Georgia Driving School.

Faircloth said, "We went to Ms. Jackie's place. I spent 30 hours doing the Joshua's Law thing and something about the defense driving. It did better prepare me for it."

Hunter just turned 16 last month.

According to Georgia law, teens who wait to the age of 17 to apply for a license do not have to complete the 30 hours of classroom or online work.

They also don't have to complete six hours of driving training required under Joshua's Law.

Now, starting July 1, the state will require driver training for 15-, 16-, and 17-year-olds.

The owner of Georgia Driving School, Jackie Queen, say this does not affect 18-year-olds.

Queen said, "Once they turn 18, you do not have to have the classroom component. That's what's different. We used to do 15 and 16, and no classroom at 17. Now we are doing 15, 16, 17, no classroom at 18."

"I think the more the merrier," said Faircloth. "I know some people may disagree, but I mean, look at how many crashes happen."

Hunter's grandmother Linda Malone said, "The way things are going in this word now, I think it's a good thing to push more education. This is just one aspect of it in a child's life that they will need. It just makes me happy to now, because my granddaughter is coming on after him. It gives me more feelings to be at ease. We used to just go in and take a test and be done. All this other education is very, very necessary, so I appreciate it very much."

Queen also said, "The longer you wait, the process doesn't change. You still have to hit every single stage, every single step."

State legislators hope the change will help prevent fatal accidents involving teenagers.