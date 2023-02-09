'He was a great man': Community mourns Wilcox County Sheriff at funeral service

People say that Sheriff Robert Rodgers was everywhere, and was a shining light in the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — American flags lined the road to the Wilcox High School Gym on Saturday evening as friends, family, and community members came to pay respects to Sheriff Robert Rodgers.

Rodgers died Tuesday after losing control of his car and crashing into a tree.

People say that Sheriff Robert Rodgers was everywhere, and was a shining light in the community.

Derrik McLeod, a deputy from Lanier County, says he drove an hour and 40 minutes to attend the service. He says law enforcement is a brotherhood, and that's why he came out.

"It's one of our own. Our family, we're all together in this. Especially at this time of day, there's no bond like it. He was a great man. He was very nice always and always had a smile on his face," he recalled.

Shantia Lawson has lived in Wilcox county for 25 years. She says Rodgers kept her out of trouble in her youth.

"We had a bond. We grew a bond from me --I'm not gonna say I was a trouble child-- but he kept me out of trouble. He called me his daughter, I called him my dad. The day that this happened, I had just talked to him. He was like I love you, stay out of trouble. I told him I loved him back and said I would see him another day," she said.

The gym was packed with people like Lawson - people who had been inspired and cared for by Rodgers.

Reverend Richard Compton officiated the service, and it was followed by Interment in the Christian Home Cemetery with a Presentation of the Honor Guard.