New affordable housing could be on its way to Macon, but it's not your typical brick and mortar build.

MACON, Ga. — At first glance, you wouldn't be able to tell certain homes are built out of shipping containers.

There could be homes like those in Bibb County in the next few months.

"What's great about a container is you can actually place them together, you can stack them, and you can make the space as large as you want it," says Jessica Lewis.

Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Mobu Enterprises, says she and her green construction team have built shipping container homes across the country.

Now, they're focusing on Macon, where she says they've already bought land.

"We purchased some right off Maynard so Maynard Street, and then the other pieces are near Napier so what we're looking at is to focus on areas that people don't want to live work or play in to revitalize those areas using the container," she says.

Lewis says they're prepping for pre-planning hearings with the county and then comes the zoning permits, but she says they're starting small, with plans to build five duplex-style homes.

They'll also build 'grow pods' so owners can grow their own food.

Once they get feedback from the community, she says they plan to expand, and save the environment in the process.

"Traditional uses a lot of wood, a lot of stuff that's not recyclable whereas a green home or green construction does the exact opposite so for the end user, it's typically a healthier environment," she says.

Lewis says her goal is to eventually spread to other parts of Central Georgia, including Houston County.