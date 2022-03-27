A jazz club and two event venues coming before Macon's Planning and Zoning Board

Here is what is coming before Planning and Zoning this week.

MACON, Ga. — Soon you could hear the sweet tunes of saxophones, trumpets and bass guitar echoing through downtown.

Cedric Penson wants to put a jazz lounge where Ben's Macon Radiator Shop currently is.

If Macon's Planning and Zoning Board approves it on Monday, the lounge would have food, drinks and live music.

Penson writes in the application, that if approved, the lounge could be open by mid to late summer.

Also coming up, Macon could have two new spots where you can host baby showers, birthday parties, class reunions and more.

Kori McDaniel says she wants to open up her business, Belle Haven, at 207 Sheraton Drive, right off I-75.

McDaniel says Macon needs this business because there's "limited affordable options for venues."

The application says the space will be available to rent seven days a week between 8 a.m. and midnight.

Another event venue wants to open up on Vineville Avenue.

Applicant Janice Jenkins says the space at 3101 Vineville Avenue can hold 50-75 people.

To approve, the venue would be available to rent everyday between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Jenkins specified there would be no cooking done on site.

Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission is set to meet at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow afternoon at Terminal Station.