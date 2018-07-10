Clearing skies tonight, and turning much colder! Sunshine takes over Friday, and it looks to last for a long while!

Tonight... ***FREEZE WARNING*** Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the low 30s.

Friday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to low 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday... Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows near 40.

Monday... Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday Night...Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday... Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday Night...Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday Night...Clear. Lows near 40.

Thursday...(Thanksgiving Day) Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

