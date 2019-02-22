MACON, Ga. — "Five years, I lived there and I enjoyed every year of it," says Joshua Pike, a former resident of the Crystal Lake Apartments.

Pike and his wife, Keshia, lived in the high-rise building that was forced to evacuated earlier this month.

RELATED: 'I had no idea it was this bad:' Tenants ordered to evacuate from Crystal Lake Apartments

"It was actually challenging for us because we didn't know where to go," he says. "We did find renters, places to go -- not the best accommodations, but not the worst. I've seen worser."

For Pike, he says, "We had to take what we had and do the best with it, start at the bottom, work our way up, and that wasn't really a bad thing for us because we didn't have much."

The Pikes are just one family of dozens forced to leave Crystal Lake and, luckily, they were able to find a new place in east Macon.

According to realtors, Macon is a housing market filled with renters. Jan McClary with Capital Alliance Properties in Macon says prices are limited.

"You may find something $800-$900. For $700, the area may not be as conducive for wanting to stay," says McClary.

A search on Zillow's website shows 104 results for rentals under $800 per month. McClary says her group has many of the standard requirements.

"We maintain a 580 credit score and we do the background check, credit check, and see if there's any prior evictions," she says.

McClary says for those searching for rental homes, which are becoming increasingly popular for the garage and backyard space, contacting a realtor is the best route to take. "Call a real estate company. Most of us will have rental homes versus lofts."