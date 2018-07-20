The primary runoff election is less than one week away, and one of the local races on the ballot is House Seat 144. Each of them says they want to be a voice for the community.

State House District 144 covers areas from Bleckley to Wilkinson County.

The two Democratic candidates running are Jessica Walden and Gregory Odoms. The winner will face Republican Danny Mathis in the November election.

Odoms is originally from Jeffersonville. He served in the United States Army and worked for the Twiggs County Board of Education for 4 years.

"There's an old saying in the Bible that says, 'May the work I done speak for me,'" Odoms said.

Walden was born in Bibb County. She graduated from Georgia State University in Atlanta and

has experience in communications

"It's not for anything to benefit from, this is true, true servant leadership to do this level of work," Walden said.

Walden says she wants to be accessible and says people might call her a tender conservative and a moderate liberal.

Odoms says he's been a pastor for years and believes his experience with the youth is an asset. He says he is pro-life, but he believes women should have a choice.

"Your vote, your voice, your choice equals your future. That's what I want them to understand," Odoms said.

Walden says she is pro-grace, meaning she is an advocate for women and children.

"Behavior is the truest thing that reflects where we are and when we look at that, that is something I can be proud of," Walden said.

Both candidates say that taxes are a part of life and they believe people deserve the right to know what they are being taxed for.

The runoff will be held next Tuesday, July 24.

