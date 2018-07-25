While some people were making their way to see their favorite musicians play at Bragg Jam last year, others got into the music another way, with a scavenger hunt.

Scott Mitchell wih the Downtown Macon Community Association said that the hunt was more than just a fun thing to do.

The organization received a $10,000 downtown challenge grant in hopes of bringing more people into downtown Macon's alleyways ahead of the big festival and concert.

RELATED: Downtown Macon businesses prepare for Bragg Jam crowds

"We saw that the alleyways were under utilized and we thought if we could get people looking for the music heritage in the alleys how much fun that would be," he said.

And what better what to promote than using social media. Mitchell said this was the perfect way to get the word out in today''s tech-filled world.

"We just thought it would be fun if every time people are logging onto social media they see people taking selfies, having fun downtown, and more people will want to come downtown," he said.

We caught up with two friends Bill and Jaylon and hit the streets on the search for the rest of the famous spots.

RELATED: Here’s how your drive through downtown Macon will be impacted by Bragg Jam

Walking through downtown, they said they never realized how beautiful the alleyways were.

This weekend, there won't be a scavenger hunt, but the community can count on another Bragg Jam festival and concert to use as a way to get more familiar with the downtown area.

Bragg Jam is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, according to its website.

© 2018 WMAZ